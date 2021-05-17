Rep. Matt Gaetz Allegedly Snorted Cocaine With Instagram Model After Pro-Trump Event, Witnesses Say

New accusations that Matt Gaetz snorted cocaine with an escort who had a “no-show” government job are coming to light as the embattled congressman continues to face controversy.

Gaetz, a Republican representative of Florida, allegedly had “an ongoing financial relationship in exchange for sex” with Megan Zalonka, according to the Daily Beast.

Zalonka is an Instagram model, who is described to be a 5-foot-9 blond with blue-green eyes.

She was allegedly Gaetz’s date at a 2019 GOP fundraiser, or “Trump Defender Gala,” at the Westgate Lake Resort in Orlando. After the event, at an after-party allegedly held at Gaetz’s room, two witnesses saw Zalonka preparing lines of cocaine on the bathroom counter.

“She was just one of the many pieces of arm candy he had,” one of the witnesses told The Daily Beast.

This all comes as Gaetz’s friend Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty Monday to charges including sex trafficking of a 17-year-old minor. Greenberg is the one who had reportedly arranged for Zalonka’s no-show government job doing social media and digital content, The Daily Beast reported.

He is expected to cooperate in the federal investigation Gaetz.

Gaetz appeared on CNN Monday, calling all the allegations of wrongdoing false.

