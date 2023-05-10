The prosecution and defense have both rested their cases in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, but not before jurors got to see one more video of the so-called "Doomsday Mom."

Prosecutors showed the jury video of Vallow Daybell being served a subpoena back in 2020 that demanded she produce her two then-missing children — 16-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old JJ.

Vallow Daybell barely acknowledges the officers as she is handed the papers while sitting poolside in a bikini at the Hawaiian hideaway she and her husband Chad Daybell had run off too amid the nationwide search for her children.

There are no signs of grief or sadness on Vallow Daybell's face, who instead looks carefree and relaxed as she casually reviews the subpoena.

At this time, her children had been missing for four months.

She then turns to the officers and asks: "Do you need something from me?"

Vallow Daybell and her fifth husband were enjoying a Hawaiian vacation in 2020 as mystery swirled about the whereabouts of her children.

She then received this court document ordering her to produce the children in five days or face the possibility of being arrested and extradited back to Idaho.

She never did produce the children, and as a result was arrested in Hawaii and eventually sent back to Idaho awaiting trial.

Six months later, the bodies of both JJ and Tylee were discovered on Chad Daybell's property.

Vallow Daybell and Daybell's alleged beliefs were described in a 2021 probable cause affidavit filed by the Chandler Police Department in Arizona, which included allegations that Vallow Daybell was involved in her husband Charles' death.

"It was discovered that Lori Vallow believed she was an exalted Goddess and she and Chad were directed to lead 144,000 people in preparing for the end of the world," reads the affidavit.

It goes on to say: "It was discovered that Lori and Chad believed that they had extraordinary abilities. Some of these abilities included the power to teleport and cause harm to others, the ability to call up natural disasters, the ability to pray away demonic spirits attached to others and also visionary capabilities. Because of these abilities provided to them, they felt that they were qualified to tell whether someone had a 'light' or 'dark' scale associated with them. This scale would indicate whether or not they had demonic spirits attached to them."

Among those Vallow Daybell is alleged to have said had a "dark" scale were her ex-husband Charles and children J.J. and Tylee, according to the affidavit.

She is also facing charges in Arizona related to her ex-husband's Charles death, but those are on hold while she stands trial in Idaho.

Vallow and Daybell have denied having anything to do with the deaths of the two children, Daybell's wife and Vallow Daybell's ex-husband.

Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges. "Defendant believes that she will be acquitted of all charges," Vallow's attorney has said in court filings.

Related Stories