DoorDash App Glitch Makes Some Delivery Drivers Think They've Made Thousands, Others Think They're in the Red

A DoorDash in-app system glitch made some delivery drivers think they were thousands of dollars richer until the company realized the snafu and reversed the glitch.

“My jaw dropped when I saw over $3,000 in my account,” said a DoorDash driver from Northern California, who thought the company may be giving him backpay, VICE reported.

The DoorDash driver said that it would typically take him up to five weeks to earn that much money, a report said.

Last week when the incident happened, some drivers saw their accounts inflate as others saw them deflate, causing confusion and angst. The company said a glitch in its mileage calculator caused the disruption, VICE reported.

On a Reddit forum where DoorDash drivers share information, one driver told the group that his account went into the negative and that a message on the app told him that he currently owed them $6,339.32, the New York Post reported.

DoorDash delivery drivers are not classified as employees of the company, according to a report. One frustrated driver wrote on the Reddit forum, “We aren’t employees to [DoorDash]. We’re officially slaves to them,” he said, according to the Post.

In a statement to Inside Edition Digital, a spokesperson for DoorDash said, "Last week, there was a brief and temporary error in the Dasher app for a very small number of California Dashers, which displayed earnings based on incorrect mileage calculations. We have contacted the impacted Dashers and corrected the mileage to reflect their accurate earnings."

DoorDash also said the miscalculated figures appeared only on the side of the DoorDash platform that is viewable by drivers, or Dashers, and did not result in actual payments. DoorDash also noted the glitch only affected the numbers displayed in the app, not actual payments, and so no payment was actually made in error, nor were any payments actually retracted.

