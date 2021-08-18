Double-Jointed Pennsylvania Man Arrested Again After Taking Off in Cop Car While Handcuffed, Police Say

A Pennsylvania man found himself arrested twice in the same day after cops say the double-jointed man took off in a police SUV while handcuffed and ran off after crashing it Tuesday.

Following his initial arrest, Shawnquez Redd, 20, got his arms over his head sitting in a police car while handcuffed in Beaver County's Aliquippa, cops said.

Redd was initially arrested after cops said they got a call about four people with guns in an apartment complex. One person took off on foot and the three others tried to escape in a car when police arrived. However, they crashed the vehicle. Two of the suspects were able to escape the car but Redd was caught, officials said.

Three of the other suspects from the apartment complex are still at large and police have not released their names, according to WTAE.

Redd, while handcuffed in an unattended police cruiser, climbed out a window and stole a police SUV before crashing and running into the woods, where he evaded police for several hours, cops said.

It would not only be his second arrest of the day hours later, but was also the second car crash he was involved in.

Police called on a helicopter to help search the area and residents told WPXI that they had their doors locked and some had weapons at the ready.

One resident actually spotted Redd and alerted police which led to his arrest again Tuesday, authorities said.

Redd has not been formally charged and police have not filed a criminal complaint in connection to the incident, officials at the Beaver County Jail told Inside Edition Digital. He was lodged at the jail on bail with no bond on previous charges stemming from an unrelated incident in 2020, authorities said.

It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

Related Stories