Twenty-six people were hospitalized after being exposed to chemicals at a Texas waterpark.

After being exposed to sulfuric acid and bleach, several park-goers were seen at the hospital for skin irritation and breathing problems.

The incident occurred at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, a waterpark in Spring, Texas.

Authorities evacuated the park that afternoon, and one person was in critical condition that evening, Rachel Neutzler, a spokeswoman for the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, told The New York Times.

These chemicals are used to maintain the pH balance of the water, and the incident occurred in a shallow pool intended for children. Neutzler said investigators did not believe the exposure was in relation to an intentional act, according to the Times.

A system at the park injects chemicals into the water to maintain a pH balance of 7. But, when the authorities arrived and tested the water, the pH balance was 7, resulting in confusion about what made everyone sick, according to the outlet.

The New York Times reports that 60 individuals were “decontaminated” by having their eyes rinsed out, and 39 others refused to go to the hospital.

Hidalgo said she believed the park should have been regularly recording pH levels, but has yet to find said log, according to the Times.

“But something obviously went wrong, and they should want — it would stand to reason — to have systems in place where the minute there’s something wrong, the system can record that,” she said.

According to a tweet from Hidalgo, the park is currently closed and under investigation.

Related Stories