Dr. Anthony Fauci to Throw First Pitch at Washington Nationals Game Against New York Yankees

Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday when the Washington Nationals take on the New York Yankees.

In a sign of the times, Dr. Fauci, 79-year-old director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ will throw out the coveted first pitch which is generally a position held by celebrities, presidents, and philanthropists.

The game, which will be played in Washington, D.C., not far from his office and the White House, will be played without fans due to the COVID-19 epidemic and will be the team’s first home game of the abridged season.

"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title," the Nationals said in a statement Monday.

Fauci, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, happens to be a fan of the World Series champions. In June, he was spotted wearing a Nationals-themed face mask during testimony on Capitol Hill.

RELATED STORIES

The Handling of Coronavirus Has Left Some Who Witnessed the AIDS Crisis With a Sense of Deja Vu. Here’s Why.

Fauci 'Cautiously Optimistic' COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready by End of the Year

Alone With Everybody: The Calm of Dr. Anthony Fauci in the Face of Pandemics