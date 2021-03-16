Dr. Oz Reunites With Man He Saved at Newark Airport

Dr. Oz reunited with the stranger whose life he saved at Newark Airport in New Jersey. A dramatic photo was taken moments after an airline passenger had a heart attack in baggage claim.

Fortunately, the most famous heart surgeon in America was also there. On Monday's episode of his show, Dr. Oz reunited with the lucky survivor and his wife, who thanked him and the police officer who aided in his rescue.

"What do you remember as the baggage was starting to come out that may have given you a warning this was about to happen and what you remember about the resuscitation, the CPR?” Dr. Oz asked him.

"Nothing," he replied. "I remember looking this way towards the baggage carousel. I remember looking at a friend of ours and I went out."

Today, the man says he feels fine. "That is just stunning," Dr. Oz said. "You were the color of an eggplant when I met you earlier."

Dr. Oz says he and the man will always share a special bond.

"It's emotional, because when I watch you come back to life, I start thinking that, we're connected, and we'll always be connected," Dr. Oz said.

