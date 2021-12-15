Dramatic Car Chase in Southern California Caught on Camera
So far, the driver's identity has not been released.
A dramatic car chase that recently occurred in California was all caught on camera.
Hawthorne police in California began the chase of what they say was a reported stolen Tesla. As the driver of that Tesla got on the highway, California Highway Patrol took over.
The driver drove on the 91 freeway in Carson until the Tesla abruptly stopped.
Police then smashed the window with batons and pulled the driver out.
The driver was arrested and taken into custody, but his name was not immediately released.
