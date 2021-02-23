Drew Barrymore Is Overcome With Emotion as Famous and Old Friends Pay Tribute on Her Birthday

Drew Barrymore was overwhelmed with emotion as famous and old friends were surprise guests during a birthday taping of her television show.

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who directed the 7-year-old Barrymore in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," made an appearance, reducing the actress to tears. “I will always be grateful, because here’s no way I would be sitting here without you,” she told him.

The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. And little Drew won America’s hearts with her portrayal of Gertie, who befriended the lovable alien, E.T.

"I still care about you, I’ve always cared about you, ever since this blonde hurricane walked into my office and took us by storm, and then the whole world by storm," Spielberg said.

Former late night host David Letterman dropped by the set during the taping, stunning Barrymore. "Happy birthday!" he said. "I'm delighted to be here. You're actually crying."

Barrymore and Letterman then watched a clip from her appearance on his show 25 years ago, during a celebration of his birthday.

The young actress ended up dancing on his desk, and in a now-famous move, pulled up shirt to flash him.

"I had no plan of doing that," Barrymore told him. "It was one of those moments in my life where I felt like a magnet was pulling me." She praised Letterman for not making fun of her spontaneous act, which she was "all very playful and well-intended."

Barrymore's show and "Inside Edition" are part of ViacomCBS. For more from her birthday special, visit "The Drew Barrymore Show" YouTube channel.

