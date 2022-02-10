Drew Carey to Share Final Conversation With Slain Ex-Fiancée

Comedian Drew Carey opens up about his final conversation with his late ex-fiancée Aime Harwick.

Harwick, a well-known Hollywood sex therapist, was murdered two years after the couple had broken off their engagement.

In February 2020, officers arrived on the scene to respond to a call of a woman screaming. Harwick’s roommate met them on the street, who told police that Harwick was being attacked by an ex-boyfriend. When police searched the residence, they found Harwick unresponsive, lying on the ground under a third-story balcony, according to an LAPD press release.

She suffered injuries that were “consistent with a fall,” according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. The autopsy revealed Harwick died from blunt force injuries to her head and torso, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Gareth Pursehouse — an ex-boyfriend from over 10 years prior — was arrested on suspicion of her murder, according to KTLA.

Friends reported Pursehouse’s odd behavior and Harwick’s fear of him, and reports show that she filed two restraining orders against the man, and the most recent had expired.

Pursehouse was released on a $2 million dollar bail, only to be arrested again less than a day later, this time without bail, according to Deadline.

He was charged with one count each of murder and first- degree residential burglary, along with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, and faces the potential of the death penalty or life in prison, according to Fox 11.

Pursehouse has pleaded not guilty, according to the outlet.

Drew Carey posted a fond memory from their relationship on social media shortly after her death, and was open about the love that the two shared.

“I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,” the caption reads.

CBS shared a preview of an upcoming special "48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick," in which Carey shares the details of that final conversation.

"I got a text from her [that read], 'I would love to get together with you and talk,' " Carey, 63, recalls. "And I said, 'Yeah, I would love to do that. I love you.' "

"48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty asks if Carey was "sad" that he "never got that chance" to connect with Harwick and the 63-year-old gets emotional and says, "I never got it,"

"I never had a chance to do it."

Moriarty reminds him that Harwick loved him and Carey says, "That's the big solace I get from it, is that she loved me... And I'm glad I could get that message to her before she died."

"The Final Hours of Amie Harwick," will be airing Saturday, February 12 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

