A group of good Samaritans are speaking out about saving an unconscious man slumped over the wheel of his pickup truck on a busy Georgia interstate. Several people began pummeling the vehicle’s windows with whatever they could grab, including a sledgehammer, a stroller and a tire jack in an attempt to reach the driver inside.

Video shows the truck drifting down the highway in Atlanta as strangers ran alongside it, trying to get the motorist’s attention.

“The truck was still moving, but the driver's head was leaned over and his eyes were closed,” said Juordin Carter, who captured the events on camera.

The truck came to a stop, but the passersby who stopped to help couldn’t get the driver's attention, so they sprang into action and smashed away at the passenger side window.

Pastor Qua Tucker had just left church when he stopped to help.

“We took the jack and tried to bust out the front window, and I was out of luck,” Tucker said.

Finally, they successfully targeted the truck’s back window.

“A lady assisted me in tapping a hole in the back,” said Jelani Kimble, another good Samaritan on the scene.

When paramedics arrived, they treated the driver, who they said was suffering from a medical emergency.

“I just stayed with him and made sure that he was OK and told him to keep his eyes open. All of us were a team out there. We’re just proud that we all could come together like that,” Carter said.

But when video of the rescue hit social media, Carter says people assumed the worst and got it all wrong.

“[They said] people were fighting in the street, people were trying to break into his car. So that’s what made us decide, OK, well we gotta get the truth out there,” Carter said.

“It brought joy to my heart. It felt good to see people, strangers who did not even know each other, to come together,” Tucker said.

The good Samaritans were able to use the man's cell phone to contact his wife, who says her husband is now doing fine.

