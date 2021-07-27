Driver Having Medical Emergency on Georgia Highway Saved After Good Samaritans Smash Window | Inside Edition

Driver Having Medical Emergency on Georgia Highway Saved After Good Samaritans Smash Window

Heroes
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:45 PM PDT, July 27, 2021

Several people began pummeling the vehicle’s windows with whatever they could grab, including a sledgehammer, a stroller and a tire jack in an attempt to reach the driver, who was slumped over the wheel inside.

A group of good Samaritans are speaking out about saving an unconscious man slumped over the wheel of his pickup truck on a busy Georgia interstate. Several people began pummeling the vehicle’s windows with whatever they could grab, including a sledgehammer, a stroller and a tire jack in an attempt to reach the driver inside.

Video shows the truck drifting down the highway in Atlanta as strangers ran alongside it, trying to get the motorist’s attention.

“The truck was still moving, but the driver's head was leaned over and his eyes were closed,” said Juordin Carter, who captured the events on camera.

The truck came to a stop, but the passersby who stopped to help couldn’t get the driver's attention, so they sprang into action and smashed away at the passenger side window.

Pastor Qua Tucker had just left church when he stopped to help.

“We took the jack and tried to bust out the front window, and I was out of luck,” Tucker said. 

Finally, they successfully targeted the truck’s back window. 

“A lady assisted me in tapping a hole in the back,” said Jelani Kimble, another good Samaritan on the scene.

When paramedics arrived, they treated the driver, who they said was suffering from a medical emergency.

“I just stayed with him and made sure that he was OK and told him to keep his eyes open. All of us were a team out there. We’re just proud that we all could come together like that,” Carter said.

But when video of the rescue hit social media, Carter says people assumed the worst and got it all wrong.

“[They said] people were fighting in the street, people were trying to break into his car. So that’s what made us decide, OK, well we gotta get the truth out there,” Carter said.

“It brought joy to my heart. It felt good to see people, strangers who did not even know each other, to come together,” Tucker said.

The good Samaritans were able to use the man's cell phone to contact his wife, who says her husband is now doing fine.

Related Stories

Man Rescued by Alaskan Coast Guard After Surviving Bear Encounter
Unknown Good Samaritan Helps Florida Officers Rescue Woman in Car Submerged in River
Woman Rescues Her Child From Car After 2 Men Attempt Kidnap to Him in Broad Daylight in Queens, NYPD Says
Heroes Rescue Woman After Car Crashes Into Florida River Heroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

The Final Victim of Surfside Condo Collapse Has Been Pulled From the Rubble
The Final Victim of Surfside Condo Collapse Has Been Pulled From the Rubble
1

The Final Victim of Surfside Condo Collapse Has Been Pulled From the Rubble

News
Retired Corrections Officer Dies in Skydiving Accident in New York
Retired Corrections Officer Dies in Skydiving Accident in New York
2

Retired Corrections Officer Dies in Skydiving Accident in New York

Human Interest
Brave Yorkie Takes on Wild Coyote, Stopping It From Attacking 10-Year-Old Owner
Brave Yorkie Takes on Wild Coyote, Stopping It From Attacking 10-Year-Old Owner
3

Brave Yorkie Takes on Wild Coyote, Stopping It From Attacking 10-Year-Old Owner

Animals
Baby Saved by Yonkers Police After Getting Pinned Under Car in Crash
Baby Saved by Yonkers Police After Getting Pinned Under Car in Crash
4

Baby Saved by Yonkers Police After Getting Pinned Under Car in Crash

Human Interest
Texas Man Sets Family House on Fire With Mother and Brother Inside Because They Didn't Follow Bible: Affidavit
Texas Man Sets Family House on Fire With Mother and Brother Inside Because They Didn't Follow Bible: Affidavit
5

Texas Man Sets Family House on Fire With Mother and Brother Inside Because They Didn't Follow Bible: Affidavit

Crime