Drones Drop Food to Dogs in Spain Unable to Escape Lava | Inside Edition

Drones Drop Food to Dogs in Spain Unable to Escape Lava

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 6:42 AM PDT, October 15, 2021

After several residents were forced to evacuate due to a volcanic eruption and leave their pets behind, drones dropped off food to pets trapped by lava.

Pets left behind and trapped by lava have received food from drones after a popular vacation spot in Spain was disrupted by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

For almost a month, the volcano has been spewing lava, causing many to evacuate, with more than a thousand buildings destroyed and 6,000 residents forced to leave the island of La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, with some leaving behind their pets.

They want to help them survive until the eruption stops, when they can be rescued.

Because the government says they want the pets to survive until they can be rescued after the eruption, two drone companies have been working to locate and drop food to the furry family members that were left behind. 

Eighty-three thousand people live on La Palma, all waiting patiently for this act of nature to end, while hoping not to see any more of their land ruined by the lava.

Related Stories

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts With Lava Flowing From Its Summit
‘Lava Fire’ Erupts in California After Lightning Strikes Mount Shasta
Tourists Relive Moment of Panic as Lava Bomb Struck Their Hawaii Tour Boat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home
Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home
1

Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego Home

Heroes
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton
2

Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a Ton

Offbeat
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner
3

Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County Coroner

Crime
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms
4

City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent Storms

Animals
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed
5

Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It Removed

Animals