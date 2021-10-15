Drones Drop Food to Dogs in Spain Unable to Escape Lava
After several residents were forced to evacuate due to a volcanic eruption and leave their pets behind, drones dropped off food to pets trapped by lava.
Pets left behind and trapped by lava have received food from drones after a popular vacation spot in Spain was disrupted by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.
For almost a month, the volcano has been spewing lava, causing many to evacuate, with more than a thousand buildings destroyed and 6,000 residents forced to leave the island of La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, with some leaving behind their pets.
They want to help them survive until the eruption stops, when they can be rescued.
Because the government says they want the pets to survive until they can be rescued after the eruption, two drone companies have been working to locate and drop food to the furry family members that were left behind.
Eighty-three thousand people live on La Palma, all waiting patiently for this act of nature to end, while hoping not to see any more of their land ruined by the lava.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Hero Neighbors Rush to Save Couple From Inferno After Plane Crashes Into Their San Diego HomeHeroes
Winning Pumpkin of World Championship Weigh-Off Comes in at Nearly a TonOffbeat
Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Says Teton County CoronerCrime
City of Daphne, Alabama, Cautions Its Residents to Be on Lookout for Alligators Displaced by Recent StormsAnimals
Elk That's Been Wandering With Tire Around Its Neck for 2 Years Finally Gets It RemovedAnimals