Drones Drop Food to Dogs in Spain Unable to Escape Lava

Pets left behind and trapped by lava have received food from drones after a popular vacation spot in Spain was disrupted by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

For almost a month, the volcano has been spewing lava, causing many to evacuate, with more than a thousand buildings destroyed and 6,000 residents forced to leave the island of La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, with some leaving behind their pets.

They want to help them survive until the eruption stops, when they can be rescued.

Because the government says they want the pets to survive until they can be rescued after the eruption, two drone companies have been working to locate and drop food to the furry family members that were left behind.

Eighty-three thousand people live on La Palma, all waiting patiently for this act of nature to end, while hoping not to see any more of their land ruined by the lava.

