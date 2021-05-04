Dutch Couple Moves Into the First 3D-Printed House in the Netherlands | Inside Edition

Dutch Couple Moves Into the First 3D-Printed House in the Netherlands

Offbeat
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 11:13 AM PDT, May 4, 2021

The bungalow was printed in 24 parts before it was taken to a plot and assembled. The home is the first of five in what they are calling “Project Milestone.”

Would you live in a home that was printed out? Elize Lutz and Harrie Dekkers did. The retired shopkeepers now call the very first 3D-printed house in the Netherlands home.

The entire concrete bungalow was printed in 24 parts in a nearby factory before it was taken to a plot and assembled. Designers say the home is up to Dutch building standards, and it is the first of five in what they are calling “Project Milestone.”

“With this technology, that is to say digitalization technology, we have greatly contributed to bringing more versatility, sustainability, and health to the construction industry," said Professor Theo Salet, whose engineers from the Eindhoven University of Technology were among the construction partners.

Even though 3D printed homes are a new concept, they reportedly offer a way to cut costs and reduce cement usage. And Elize Lutz and Harrie Dekkers say they feel safe inside because it reminds them of a bunker.

In the Netherlands, these homes provide another option where there is a shortage of experienced bricklayers, and they are also more environmentally sustainable. And according to experts, more sophisticated home designs are on the way.

