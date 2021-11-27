Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared on Instagram that he gifted a Navy vet, Oscar Rodriguez, with his very own customized pickup truck.



“I invited fans to a special theater screening of RED NOTICE and I wanted to do something cool for all of them,” the actor wrote.

He said the viewers enjoyed free ice cream, beverages, concessions, and had a good time, but he wanted to do something extra special for Rodriguez.



“My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan that I drive in the movie, 'Red Notice'. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no,” “Dwayne said.

Instead, he gave away a vehicle he calls his baby. “I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me,” he explained.

He shared that Oscar did many things that made him stand out. They include taking care of his 75-year-old mom, working as a personal trainer, being a leader at his church, providing support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence, and being a “proud & humble Navy veteran” and a “kind human being.”

“I always say it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice..” Dwayne added. “And Oscar exemplifies being nice and kind to his core.”



In the video and photos shared, Oscar was noticeably shocked and emotional about Dwayne’s kind gesture. He shared photos of his new truck on social media and wrote, “These photos are gems that I will keep for all my life and beyond. My kids, kids will hear about this!”



"From my family and community to yours,” he added. “Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas @TheRock.”

"It’s the little things like this that I get the greatest joy out of,” Dwayne said. “But most importantly, I have the global platform to illuminate good, solid, grateful human beings, like Oscar.”

“And now I can figure out how I’m getting home,” he jokingly added after his good deed. “‘Cause I don’t have my ride.”

This isn't the first time Dwayne Johnson has gifted a truck to someone deserving. In 2018, he gave his stunt double a brand new truck.

Related Stories