Eating a Single Hot Dog May Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life, Study Says

Bad news for BBQ lovers and eating competitors alike — eating a single hot dog may take 36 minutes off your life, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.

If it’s true, that means Miki Sudo has lost 10,080 minutes or seven days of her life, just from participating in the seven Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contests where she took home the championship title.

“I will take the study with a grain of salt and how that grain of salt affects my health span is yet to be determined,” Sudo told Inside Edition.

The study warns that eating other popular foods may also shorten your life.

Here’s how they stack up, according to the study:

Bacon: 6 minutes, 30 seconds

Pizza: 7 minutes, 8 seconds

Double cheeseburger: 8 minutes, 8 seconds

The study also lists foods that add to your lifespan, including:

Avocados: 2 minutes, 8 seconds

Bananas: 13 minutes, 30 seconds

Nutritionist Joy Bauer is author of “Superfood!: 150 Recipes for Eternal Youth.”

“You definitely want to be eating bananas. They are packed with potassium, which can help to manage your blood pressure,” Bauer said.

Salmon supposedly adds 13 minutes and 5 seconds to your life. And surprisingly, the study says a peanut butter and jelly sandwich actually adds 33 minutes and 6 seconds.

“When it comes to the PB&J sandwich, it's the nut butter that prevails. It's got heart healthy fat, protein, fiber and it's totally delicious,” Bauer said.

The study is just a guide, but Bauer says it’s a useful guide to a healthier lifestyle.

“By making smart food choices, you can actually live longer and stronger, and that is a powerful message,” Bauer said.

