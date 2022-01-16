Eco-Friendly Luxury Handbags Created From Oranges by Jordanian Food Artist and Molecular Gastronomist

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:49 AM PST, January 16, 2022

Omar Sartawi has been featured in Dubai for his environmentally conscious designs made from fruits.

Omar Sartawi, Jordanian food artist and molecular gastronomist, has created eco-friendly designer purses out of oranges.

“People's view of sustainability is that it is something that is second class,” Sartawi told Reuters. 

“My idea is that these are more beautiful than mass produced products because they are natural.” 

Sartawi’s bag took eight months to create through manually curing the orange “leather” and using a laser cutter to shape it. The hard work paid off, as the piece was showcased in a Dubai expo and an art gallery in 2020.

Sartawi has made face masks and nomadic tents through similar methods, and is working on processing other fruit and vegetable leathers so he can turn them into both luxury goods and furniture.

The designer told Reuters that he hopes eco-friendly techniques like this will change the way waste is handled, creating a more positive relationship with the environment.

Related Stories

California Distillery Helps Reduce Food Waste by Creating Vodka Using Expired Bread
Taiwanese Non-Profit Organization Has Created ‘Marine Vacuum’ to Collect Plastic Waste From Ocean
College Students in South Korea Are Compensated in Crypto Currency for Eco-Friendly Toilet Use

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Covered by Insurance Beginning This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.
At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Covered by Insurance Beginning This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.
1

At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Covered by Insurance Beginning This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.

Health
Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their Husbands
Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their Husbands
2

Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their Husbands

Offbeat
New Documentary Explores What Led to the BTK Killer's 17-Year Killing Spree
New Documentary Explores What Led to the BTK Killer's 17-Year Killing Spree
3

New Documentary Explores What Led to the BTK Killer's 17-Year Killing Spree

Crime
Swimmer Thought He Had Water Stuck in Ear, Turned Out to Be a Cockroach
Swimmer Thought He Had Water Stuck in Ear, Turned Out to Be a Cockroach
4

Swimmer Thought He Had Water Stuck in Ear, Turned Out to Be a Cockroach

Offbeat
16-Year-Old Victim 'Could Not Stop Crying' After Judge Reverses Guilty Verdict on Sexual Assault Conviction
16-Year-Old Victim 'Could Not Stop Crying' After Judge Reverses Guilty Verdict on Sexual Assault Conviction
5

16-Year-Old Victim 'Could Not Stop Crying' After Judge Reverses Guilty Verdict on Sexual Assault Conviction

Crime