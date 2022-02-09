Effects of Truckers' Big Rig Sit-In on Canada's Roads Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Now Being Felt in US

Health
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:01 AM PST, February 9, 2022

The protesters are blaring their horns, revving their engines and blocking intersections, bringing Ottawa to halt. Authorities estimate about 1,000 truckers are continuing to use their machinery in protest after the siege began 11 days ago. 

Hundreds of truckers in Canada have taken over the streets in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates in a sign of rebellion that has begun affecting the U.S.

The protesters are blaring their horns, revving their engines and blocking intersections, bringing Ottawa to halt. Authorities estimate about 1,000 truckers are continuing to use their machinery in protest after the siege began 11 days ago. 

Police say they are powerless to stop it as they do not have the manpower or the tow trucks to get the big rigs off the streets.

And now the protest has begun to spill over into the U.S.

The Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, which is the busiest border crossing between the two countries, was shut down yesterday as truckers brought traffic to a halt. 

In New York, hundreds marched across the Brooklyn Bridge in solidarity with the truckers. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at his wit’s end and has said the chaos is fueled by right wing hate, with some protesters carrying signs with Nazi symbols and confederate flags. “The people of Ottawa don’t deserve to be harassed in their own neighborhoods, don’t deserve to be confronted with the inherent violence of a swastika or a confederate flag,” Trudeau said. 

Conservatives in the U.S. are defending the truckers and former President Trump is encouraging the protests to continue. 
Truckers protesting in Ottawa have vowed to remain in place. Some have set up encampments and are refueling their trucks with jerry cans, as some say they will protest for months on end if that’s what it takes.

Related Stories

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Express 'Concerns' to Spotify Around COVID-19 Misinfo Amid Joe Rogan Backlash
COVID-Stricken Parents Who Lost Their Sense of Smell Couldn't Smell House Filling Up With Smoke
Boston Father Denied Heart Transplant Over COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement
Millions of Americans Wonder Where Free Masks and COVID Tests AreNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Ordered to Pay $230 Million to Survivors and Victims' Families of Texas Church Massacre
US Air Force Ordered to Pay $230 Million to Survivors and Victims' Families of Texas Church Massacre
1

US Air Force Ordered to Pay $230 Million to Survivors and Victims' Families of Texas Church Massacre

Crime
80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling Habit
80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling Habit
2

80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling Habit

Crime
Homeless Man Rescues Missing Arizona Motorcyclist Stuck in Hole for 4 Days
Homeless Man Rescues Missing Arizona Motorcyclist Stuck in Hole for 4 Days
3

Homeless Man Rescues Missing Arizona Motorcyclist Stuck in Hole for 4 Days

Human Interest
Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New Doc
Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New Doc
4

Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New Doc

Entertainment
Vermont Doctor Who Used His Sperm to Impregnate 2 Women Loses License Decades Later
Vermont Doctor Who Used His Sperm to Impregnate 2 Women Loses License Decades Later
5

Vermont Doctor Who Used His Sperm to Impregnate 2 Women Loses License Decades Later

News