Ellen DeGeneres Has COVID-19, Talk Show to Halt Production Until January

Ellen DeGeneres announced on Twitter Thursday that she has COVID-19. The 62-year-old talk show host wrote that she is “feeling fine right now” and is quarantining at home.



Following the announcement, producers of “The Ellen Show” said production will pause until January. They will be airing reruns until DeGeneres is able to return to work.

DeGeneres tapes her show in Burbank, California and social distancing is practiced on set. Recent guests include Justin Bieber, Diane Keaton and Brian Cranston. It’s not clear when the shows were taped.

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified,” DeGeneres wrote. “And I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

It’s unclear whether DeGeneres's wife, Portia de Rossi, has also been hit with the virus.

DeGeneres was mired in controversy over the summer following allegations that her show was a "toxic workplace environment" for employees.

“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected," DeGeneres said during the taping of her season premiere in September.

