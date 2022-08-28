What's it like to date the world's richest man? Elon Musk's college sweetheart has never talked, until now, and is sharing what Musk was like before his rise to fame.

“He was my type — tall, blond and nerdy,” Jennifer Gwynne told Inside Edition.

The former couple dated while they were both attending the University of Pennsylvania.

“He was sweet, he was kind, he was smart, he was engaging. He was not into PDA in public, not a big hand holder,” Gwynne said.

Now she’s auctioning off mementos from the relationship, including a necklace Musk once gave her.

“He gave it to me, and he said that it was from his dad's emerald mine,” Gywnne said.

Also being auctioned off is a birthday card signed by Musk.

Musk and Gwynne haven’t spoked since their breakup 27 years ago.

“I definitely loved him. He was my first serious adult love,” Gywnne said.

The auction items are online now, and bidding ends Sept. 14.

