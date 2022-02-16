Employee Trapped in Home Depot Freed With Help From Motion Detectors
The 21-year-old sales associate was terrified, and had only been working there for two weeks.
She’s trapped in Home Depot and can’t get out!
Imara Mullins just finished her shift at the supply store and was using the restroom before leaving. When she emerged, everyone had locked up and left.
Thankfully, motion detectors signaled a call to the fire department, and they came to save her day.
“I always wanted to get locked up in a store, but not like this and not at Home Depot,” Mullins said.
She told Inside Edition that she’ll think twice before taking a long bathroom break at the end of a shift.
