Encouraging Coronavirus Treatment Studies Emerge This Week

Newly released results from two coronavirus studies have provided encouraging information about treating the deadly disease.

In one lab study, the cholesterol-lowering drug fenofibrate, or Tricor, showed promising results, according to research conducted by professor Yaakov Nahmias, of Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Dr. Benjamin tenOever at New York's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The pair's research appears in this week's Cell Press Sneak Peak. They focused on how the virus changes people's lungs in order to replicate itself.

The anti-cholesterol drug interfered in that process, the researchers said. "By allowing lung cells to burn more fat, fenofibrate breaks the virus' grip on these cells, and prevents SARS CoV-2's ability to reproduce," the site said.

"In fact, within only five days of treatment, the virus almost completely disappeared."

The second study concerns a vaccine developed at Oxford University. The British trials involved 1,077 people and showed the injection prompted them to create antibodies and T-cells that can fight coronavirus.

The country has already ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine. The results are viewed as assuring, but larger studies are being conducted.

The vaccine, called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is made from a genetically engineered virus that causes the common cold in chimpanzees.

More than 10,000 people will take part in the next stage of the trials in Britain.

