Med Student Who Volunteered for COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Also Received Experimental Ebola Treatment

A medical school student who earlier was injected with a possible vaccine for Ebola has now been injected with an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus. Sean Doyle, who is studying to become a doctor at Emory University in Georgia, received the potential Ebola vaccine two years ago by a team of scientists at the university.

"They thought I would be a good candidate to participate in this COVID-19 vaccine trial," Doyle, 31, told Inside Edition. "Overall I've been feeling very good after receiving the vaccine."

Doyle said he has received two shots so far. The entire study is expected to last a full year. The vaccine contains a small piece of genetic material of the virus called RNA. You can't become infected, but if effective, your body can still produce antibodies and prevent later infection.

"There was concern from friends and family, but I think that with the training that I have had so far at Emory's medical school, I have a pretty good understanding of what goes into vaccines and vaccine trials during vaccine development," he said.

Doyle said he hopes that by participating in the trials, scientists can develop a working vaccine to help prevent transmission and "hopefully keep a lot of people safe and healthy."

