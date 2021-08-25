Ex-Fiancée of Larry Elder, LA Radio Host Running for Governor, Says He Pulled Out Gun During Argument | Inside Edition

Ex-Fiancée of Larry Elder, LA Radio Host Running for Governor, Says He Pulled Out Gun During Argument

Politics
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:54 PM PDT, August 25, 2021

Alexandra Datig tells Inside Edition that Elder called her derogatory names and once pulled out a gun during an argument.

Larry Elder, a conservative radio host, is the frontrunner in the race to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom. Now Elder’s former fiancée is coming forward, claiming that Elder called her derogatory names and once pulled out a gun during an argument.

Alexandra Datig claims Elder was always calling her a “b****” and says she felt she was branded when he encouraged her to get a tattoo on her back that reads, “Larry’s Girl.”

Datig also says that Elder smoked weed constantly, and alleges that Elder pushed her to have threesomes with other women during their relationship. 

“He expected me to keep sleeping with women who were complete strangers, and I didn’t feel OK with that. I think when you’re in love with somebody, in the beginning, you do crazy things with them. You know, after awhile you don’t expect that to become part of an everyday conversation,” Datig told Inside Edition

Datig says the final straw came during a heated argument that she says ended with Elder pulling out a gun.

“He walked over to the drawer, and he pulled out his .45 revolver. And he opened the chamber and looked at the chamber to check if all the bullets were in the gun, closed the chamber and then put it back in the drawer. And he wanted to make sure that this was in my plain view,” Datig said.

Elder did not respond to Inside Edition’s request for comment, but he has called Datig’s claims “salacious allegations.” He also says he never brandished a gun at anyone.

Related Stories

Former Radio Journalist Indicted on Extortion Charges After Allegedly Threatening Government Official
ESPN Reporter Maria Taylor Fires Back at Radio Host’s Crude Tweet About Her Outfit
Ex-Wife of Infowars Host Alex Jones Says He's 'Worse in Real Life'
Rudy Giuliani Has Turned to Celebrity Video-Greeting Service Cameo for IncomeNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
1

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan

Human Interest
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
2

Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops

Crime
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
3

The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu

Inspirational
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
4

Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say

Crime
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
5

White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant

Human Interest