Ex-Fiancée of Larry Elder, LA Radio Host Running for Governor, Says He Pulled Out Gun During Argument

Larry Elder, a conservative radio host, is the frontrunner in the race to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom. Now Elder’s former fiancée is coming forward, claiming that Elder called her derogatory names and once pulled out a gun during an argument.

Alexandra Datig claims Elder was always calling her a “b****” and says she felt she was branded when he encouraged her to get a tattoo on her back that reads, “Larry’s Girl.”

Datig also says that Elder smoked weed constantly, and alleges that Elder pushed her to have threesomes with other women during their relationship.

“He expected me to keep sleeping with women who were complete strangers, and I didn’t feel OK with that. I think when you’re in love with somebody, in the beginning, you do crazy things with them. You know, after awhile you don’t expect that to become part of an everyday conversation,” Datig told Inside Edition

Datig says the final straw came during a heated argument that she says ended with Elder pulling out a gun.

“He walked over to the drawer, and he pulled out his .45 revolver. And he opened the chamber and looked at the chamber to check if all the bullets were in the gun, closed the chamber and then put it back in the drawer. And he wanted to make sure that this was in my plain view,” Datig said.

Elder did not respond to Inside Edition’s request for comment, but he has called Datig’s claims “salacious allegations.” He also says he never brandished a gun at anyone.

