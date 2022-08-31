Ex-Owner Says He Bought $12.6M Mickey Mantle Baseball Card in 1991 for $50K

Sports
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:08 AM PDT, August 31, 2022

The mint condition 1952 Topps baseball card was purchased in 1991 for just $50,000, the previous owner tells Inside Edition. Anthony Giordano just sold the card at auction for a record $12.6 million.

A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card from 1952 has sold at auction for $12.6 million, making it the most valuable piece of sports memorabilia in history.  

The seller, Anthony Giordano, has owned the card since 1991, when he purchased the card for $50,000. Back then, it was the highest price ever paid for a card.

“It was quite high, because I think the book value at the time for a ‘52 Topps Mickey Mantle was in the $20,000 range,” Giordano said.

But Giordano knew he’d made a great investment.

“I guess it was about seven years ago, we were offered $2 million for it, but we just decided we didn’t want to sell it,” Giordano said. 

Mantle played his entire career with the New York Yankees and is considered the best switch hitter in the history of baseball. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974, and died in 1995, when he was just 63.

Related Stories

1,600 Baseball Cards Found Hidden Under Wallpaper When Idaho Homeowner Renovates Fixer Upper
Fabled T206 Honus Wagner Baseball Card Sells for $6.6 Million, Making it the Most Expensive Sports Card Ever
California Man Donates 25K Baseball Cards to Little Girl Who Lost Her Prized Collection in Creek Wildfire
Woman Finds Huge Collection of Baseball Cards Behind Wallpaper While Renovating

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Missouri Man Killed in Hit and Run, Leaving Behind Wife and 10 Children
Missouri Man Killed in Hit and Run, Leaving Behind Wife and 10 Children
1

Missouri Man Killed in Hit and Run, Leaving Behind Wife and 10 Children

Human Interest
Armie Hammer's Aunt Says Upcoming Docuseries 'House of Hammer' Reveals Harrowing Family Secrets
Armie Hammer's Aunt Says Upcoming Docuseries 'House of Hammer' Reveals Harrowing Family Secrets
2

Armie Hammer's Aunt Says Upcoming Docuseries 'House of Hammer' Reveals Harrowing Family Secrets

Entertainment
Grieving Mom Wants Answers About Son Who Died Hours After Completing Navy SEAL 'Hell Week'
Grieving Mom Wants Answers About Son Who Died Hours After Completing Navy SEAL 'Hell Week'
3

Grieving Mom Wants Answers About Son Who Died Hours After Completing Navy SEAL 'Hell Week'

News
Uvalde Officers Who Parents Say 'Failed' Schoolchildren in Mass Shooting Will Return to Campus
Uvalde Officers Who Parents Say 'Failed' Schoolchildren in Mass Shooting Will Return to Campus
4

Uvalde Officers Who Parents Say 'Failed' Schoolchildren in Mass Shooting Will Return to Campus

News
Oxford High School Gets New AI Weapons Detection Software on Security Cameras After Last Year's Shooting
Oxford High School Gets New AI Weapons Detection Software on Security Cameras After Last Year's Shooting
5

Oxford High School Gets New AI Weapons Detection Software on Security Cameras After Last Year's Shooting

Investigative