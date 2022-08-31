A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card from 1952 has sold at auction for $12.6 million, making it the most valuable piece of sports memorabilia in history.

The seller, Anthony Giordano, has owned the card since 1991, when he purchased the card for $50,000. Back then, it was the highest price ever paid for a card.

“It was quite high, because I think the book value at the time for a ‘52 Topps Mickey Mantle was in the $20,000 range,” Giordano said.

But Giordano knew he’d made a great investment.

“I guess it was about seven years ago, we were offered $2 million for it, but we just decided we didn’t want to sell it,” Giordano said.

Mantle played his entire career with the New York Yankees and is considered the best switch hitter in the history of baseball. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974, and died in 1995, when he was just 63.

