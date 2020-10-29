Expecting Mom Runs Sub 6-Minute Mile at 9 Months Pregnant

Just one week before her due date, mom-to-be MacKenna Myler ran a mile in under 6 minutes after making a bet with her husband. She whipped around the track, completing the run in 5 minutes and 25 seconds.

“We did not realize that people would be so interested in a 9-month-pregnant lady running the mile,” MacKenna told Inside Edition.

Her husband Mike shot the video after betting her $100 that in her final month of pregnancy, she wouldn’t be able to run a mile in under 8 minutes.

Inside Edition spoke to OBGYN Dr. Lisa Masterson about the safety of the run.

“She’s probably in great physical shape,” Masterson said. “And has been training all along, it sounds like. So as far as what she’s doing physically and throughout the pregnancy, it shouldn’t be a problem. But she is putting herself at risk in that instance.”

MacKenna gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Kenny Lou.

“The doctors were pretty approving, they just wanted to make sure that you’re hydrating and eating enough, which I was very conscious of,” MacKenna said.



