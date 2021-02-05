Experts Warn to Not Have Super Bowl Parties Amid COVID-19, But Also Share Tips for Having Safe Get-Togethers

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a poll found that 25% of Americans still plan on attending a Super Bowl party with people outside their immediate family. Experts urge against doing this as COVID-19 continues to ravage the country and new strains emerge.

But if you do have a party, make sure it’s outside, and that you keep your mask on at all times, except while eating and drinking.

Don’t share drinks or snacks; bring your own instead.

Celebrity chef Jeff Philbin also made two special Super Bowl burger recipes based on the local cuisine of each team. To learn how to make a Cuban Sandwich Burger, or a Kansas City BBQ Steak Burger, watch the video above.

