Falling Ice Kills One Climber, Injures Another at Alaska's Denali National Park | Inside Edition

Falling Ice Kills One Climber, Injures Another at Alaska's Denali National Park

News
A general view of Mt. McKinley (top center) on May 17, 2014 in Denali National Park, Alaska.
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:43 PM PDT, May 15, 2021

Denali National Park is roughly 240 miles north of Anchorage. The region includes North America's highest peak, Denali.

One climber was killed, and another injured in Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska earlier this week, according to a press release. The two-person rope team was doing an early morning climb when a block of glacier ice dislodged from a peak and hit them.

A 31-year-old male from Logan, Utah, was the surviving climber. He was knocked unconscious by the impact but later regained consciousness. He then found his partner, a 32-year-old male from Rigby, Idaho, only to discover that he had died in the accident.

Despite significant injuries, the survivor was able to move outside of the debris zone until rescued.

After he alerted park officials using an InReach satellite communication device, rangers could locate him and evacuate him to a safe location so he could get emergency medical treatment. He was later taken by air ambulance to receive further medical care.

Afterward, the helicopter pilot and two mountaineering rangers attempted to return to the accident site, but clouds had moved into the area. Alaska News Source adds that the National Park Service announced that they were later able to recover the climber’s remains.

According to CNN, Denali National Park and Preserve is roughly 240 miles north of Anchorage. The region includes North America's highest peak, Denali.

Related Stories

Snowmobiler Dies After Falling 900 Feet as Ice Shelf Breaks on California Cliffs, Causing Avalanche
Is It Safe to Drink Melted Snow?
Single Mom and Nurse Killed After Being Struck by Snowplow Outside New York Hospital Where She Worked
Daring Snow Runners in Finland Forgo Shoes for Only Wool SocksOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him
Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him
1

Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him

News
You've Been Vaccinated. Now What? Where to Buy Your Own COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holder
You've Been Vaccinated. Now What? Where to Buy Your Own COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holder
2

You've Been Vaccinated. Now What? Where to Buy Your Own COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holder

News
Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say
Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say
3

Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say

Crime
Viola Fletcher, Oldest Known Survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, Celebrates 107th Birthday
Viola Fletcher, Oldest Known Survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, Celebrates 107th Birthday
4

Viola Fletcher, Oldest Known Survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, Celebrates 107th Birthday

Inspirational
Survivors of Deck Collapse Caught on Camera at Rental Home Allege Deck's Wood Was Rotted
Survivors of Deck Collapse Caught on Camera at Rental Home Allege Deck's Wood Was Rotted
5

Survivors of Deck Collapse Caught on Camera at Rental Home Allege Deck's Wood Was Rotted

News