Families in China Ring in the New Year by Visiting the New Giant Panda Education Base
After years of prep, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding unveiled what was new to visitors, which included a bevy of baby pandas.
What better way to start the new year than with cuteness overload?
Many panda lovers and children visited the newly opened Giant Panda Education Base in southwest China Saturday to greet the new year alongside the adorable animals.
After two years of prep, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding unveiled several areas to the visitors. People had their first look at the new scientific research park, the pilot zone, and the education and online experience zone.
They also got to see many baby pandas.
Last year, the research base focused on tackling critical problems in panda breeding. Thanks to their efforts, many baby pandas were born, and the public got to enjoy some of the 43 pandas that moved into the new facility.
They also got to enjoy the museum’s new look, which includes glittering doors, red lanterns, and cartoon dolls of the pandas.
