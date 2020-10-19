Family Demands Answers After Fort Hood Soldier Reported AWOL Found to Actually Be in Jail

The family of a Fort Hood soldier is demanding answers after he was declared AWOL, only to be found in a Louisiana jail, where he had been for almost a week.

Fort Hood Pfc. Edward Patrick Casteel, 28, allegedly disappeared earlier this month from his post and on Oct. 6 was arrested after a high speed-chase with police in Lincoln Parish. Authorities say Casteel was doing 92 mph in a 70-mph zone and cops allege that when they tried to pull the soldier over, he did not stop.

“I brandished my service weapon and ordered Casteel to exit the vehicle with his hands where I could see them,” a deputy wrote in a police report obtained by KWTX.

It appears, however, that Fort Hood officials did not know Casteel had been arrested and was still in a Louisiana jail on $3,500 bond on Oct. 14. Casteel is charged with speeding and resisting arrest by flight.

Casteel’s fiancé, Paradise Rodriguez, took to Facebook earlier this week to say that she had been in contact with her boyfriend and he had agreed to allow Fort Hood officials “to come and get him.”

Rodriguez also told Fox 44 that she needs answers.

“He has been there for six days. It’s clear. He has ID on him. It’s clear who he is. They [Fort Hood] have allowed this to happen. I’m holding them 100% responsible,” said Rodriguez.

Casteel is assigned to 1-8 Cavalry Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. Fort Hood officials said Casteel failed to report for work on Oct. 7 after he left his post of his “own accord.”

“When he did not report for duty, the unit immediately began a search of the unit area, including his barracks room and unit parking lots, and has been in constant contact with his family members and friends in an attempt to locate him,” officials told KWTX.

