New details are emerging about the former Family Feud contestant who police say is a murderer.

Tim Bliefnick is charged with killing his estranged wife Rebecca, a nurse and the mother of his three children.

The news comes as a complete surprise to one young woman who competed against the suspect on the game show in 2020, and never thought he would be at the epicenter of such sinister headlines.

Alia Winchester says she was shocked when she learned about Bliefnick's arrest on Monday.

"I just thought he was a handsome, family guy," Winchester tells Inside Edition.

She also says that she saw no red flags during that taping.

Her father did not feel the same, though, she shares, noting that he commented on Bliefnick after he joked during the episode that the biggest mistake he made on his wedding day was saying "I do."

That joke failed to go over with the audience, host Steve Harvey and Winchester's father.

"My dad said, 'there's something off about him,'" Winchester recalls.

The taping made the Bliefnick family local celebrities, and a dinner was even held in Illinois for the community to come together and watch the episode.

In addition to his game show appearance, Bliefnick also appeared in a community theater show and appeared in a video for a local gym.

Now, he is behind bars and accused of murder.

He and Rebecca both had filed for restraining orders against one another before her death.

"Tim still has and maintains his presumption of innocence," Bliefnick's attorney tells Inside Edition. "There are still three boys out there without a mother and father right now. The concern that we have is protecting the kids from all of this as best as we can."

Hos attorney added that he will plead not guilty.

Rebecca's family is also raising money for the couple's three children through a GoFundMe account.

