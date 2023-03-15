Family Feud Murder: Accused Wife Killer's Competitor Says He Appeared to Be a 'Handsome Family Man'
Tim Bliefnick is charged with killing his estranged wife Rebecca, a nurse and the mother of his three children. This is a complete surprise to a woman who competed against the suspect on the game show. Bliefnick’s attorney says he will plead not guilty.
New details are emerging about the former Family Feud contestant who police say is a murderer.
Tim Bliefnick is charged with killing his estranged wife Rebecca, a nurse and the mother of his three children.
The news comes as a complete surprise to one young woman who competed against the suspect on the game show in 2020, and never thought he would be at the epicenter of such sinister headlines.
Alia Winchester says she was shocked when she learned about Bliefnick's arrest on Monday.
"I just thought he was a handsome, family guy," Winchester tells Inside Edition.
She also says that she saw no red flags during that taping.
Her father did not feel the same, though, she shares, noting that he commented on Bliefnick after he joked during the episode that the biggest mistake he made on his wedding day was saying "I do."
That joke failed to go over with the audience, host Steve Harvey and Winchester's father.
"My dad said, 'there's something off about him,'" Winchester recalls.
The taping made the Bliefnick family local celebrities, and a dinner was even held in Illinois for the community to come together and watch the episode.
In addition to his game show appearance, Bliefnick also appeared in a community theater show and appeared in a video for a local gym.
Now, he is behind bars and accused of murder.
He and Rebecca both had filed for restraining orders against one another before her death.
"Tim still has and maintains his presumption of innocence," Bliefnick's attorney tells Inside Edition. "There are still three boys out there without a mother and father right now. The concern that we have is protecting the kids from all of this as best as we can."
Hos attorney added that he will plead not guilty.
Rebecca's family is also raising money for the couple's three children through a GoFundMe account.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Shawn Kavanagh Death Penalty Trial Begins for 2014 Murder of 2 Women, 1 Child After Nearly a Decade of DelaysCrime
The Case Against Bryan Kohberger: Evidence Includes DNA, Witness, 100 Items, But No Murder WeaponCrime
Madalina Cojocari Cops Probe Possibility Persons With Ties to Drug Traffickers Smuggled Missing Girl to SafetyCrime
Paul Murdaugh Seen Partying With British TikTokers in 2017 Video Taken at Bahamas ResortCrime
Oklahoma Deputy Revived 3 Times After Freak Accident Leaves Him Pinned in His Patrol CarInspirational