The body of a man was found wrapped in a plastic sheet inside a shopping cart outside a California grocery store, according to officials.

In the late afternoon of March 12, a caller at a Chico, California, grocery store called 911 after they made the grim discovery of a person wrapped in plastic sheets inside a shopping cart, People reported.

Emergency Medical Services confirmed the man was dead and had suffered visible injuries, cops said.

The injuries and the suspicious circumstances of the body wrapped in plastic triggered a homicide investigation by the Chico Police Department. Investigator Lt. Brian Miller told local outlet, Action News Now, that security video from the grocery store was being reviewed.

"We were able to see some movement, we were able to see the shopping cart, the suspect," Lt. Miller said, adding: "It was there for days, I don't know how long… but for days."

The New York Post reported that police were back on the scene Monday taking samples of suspicious stains on the ground outside the grocery store based on the shopping cart’s path, as seen in the surveillance footage.

An autopsy will be performed on the victim to determine his cause and manner of death.

No suspects have been named in the case.

Detectives have asked anyone who may have information on the homicide investigation to call CPD Dispatch on (530) 897-4911 and quote case number 23-1500.

