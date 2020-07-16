Family of Beheaded Tech Millionaire Beg Police to Find His 'Evil' Killer

The family of Fahim Saleh, a tech millionaire whose dismembered body was discovered Tuesday, is begging investigators to find his "evil" killer.

“Fahim found success at an early age and built on it year after year, while remaining grounded and committed to helping others,” Saleh’s family said in a statement.

“No matter what he did, he did it while thinking of the greater good and his family. His parents and his sisters were his light and he was theirs. There are no words or actions to provide any of us comfort except the capture of the person who exhibited nothing short of evil upon our loved one," the family said.

The grisly killing was discovered by Saleh's sister, who went to his luxury condo on New York City's Lower East Side after not being able to reach him for a day.

His killer, dressed in black and wearing a black mask, apparently followed the 33-year-old technology entrepreneur from the building's elevator, according to reports.

Then he used an electrical stun gun to immobilize Saleh, detectives believe, according to The New York Times.

Later, the killer decapitated him and dismembered his body with an electric saw, the paper reported.

An official source said the killing “looks like a professional job,” and called it a “hit,” The Times said.

Saleh, the son of Bangladeshi immigrants, founded motorcycle-sharing companies in Bangladesh and Nigeria, and a venture-capital fund based in New York that invested in companies in the developing world.

"Fahim is more than what you are reading," his family said. "He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind."

RELATED STORIES

Body of Tech CEO Found Dismembered in His Apartment, NYPD Investigating

Soldier Vanessa Guillen Was Beaten to Death in Fort Hood Armory, Then Dismembered, Family Attorney Says

Mom Confronts Man Who Killed, Dismembered 31-Year-Old Daughter