The family of a 4-year-old boy who tragically died after a tree fell on him released a beautiful note to the public to honor and spread the little boy's love.

Maximillion Wood was playing on a slack or zipline with other children when one tree the line was attached to fatally toppled over the little boy.

Authorities told the Des Moines Register that the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. His 14-year-old sister was also brought to the hospital for an injury where she was treated the released, according to the outlet.

“As we introduce our little boy to you, please know that he would want you to be introduced to him, because Maximillion did not know a stranger,” the family wrote.

“This little boy had a larger than life heart, and an old soul. Everyone he met was his friend and this could be neighbors and schoolmates, but it was equally UPS drivers, Amazon drivers, hotel guests in elevators, docents at museums, spectators on the bleachers, and countless other places he went. Everyone was his friend.”

The family wrote that the boy, just at the age of 4, loved adventures and having fun, going to school, being with family, and strawberry ice cream with gummy bears and sprinkles.

The community at the family's home in Indianola, Iowa, has been supporting the family.

“Meals are being planned, teachers are finding ways to show and spread love such as wearing Maximillion’s favorite colors--red and orange--at school,” the family wrote.

“Friends are housekeeping, landscaping and grocery shopping. Our children are comforted with hugs all around and young children are finding ways to laugh with their pain. In true Maximillion spirit, the new people we have met are now our friends.”

Indianola resident Jennifer Sedlock started a GoFundMe for the boy's family to support the family and funeral expenses. The fundraiser surpassed its $15,000 goal, raising over $23,000 as of July 22.

The family will be holding a celebration of life for Maximillion on July 25.

“Maximillion’s death is a tragedy but his life is a blessing. Amidst the sadness and grief, it is only support, friendship and love that has been presented to every member of our family,” the family wrote in the letter.

“This is a true testament to how many lives Maximillion touched in his 4 short years, and to his ageless, genuine, loving soul.”

