Lauren ‘El’ Cho’s family wants to hear her classically trained soprano voice again. The 30-year-old New Jersey native hasn’t been seen since June 28, 2021.

The Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Department says she was last seen walking away from an Airbnb resort where she had been staying in San Bernardino County, California.

El left New Jersey for California with her former boyfriend, where she reportedly started working as a private chef.

She is 5 foot 3 inches tall, of Korean American heritage, and has several tattoos. Most are covered by her clothing, but a few distinctive tattoos can be seen on her legs and arms.

Lauren’s family describes her as “a talented musician, an incredible baker, a hilarious and loyal friend, a strangely intuitive gift giver, and probably the coolest sister one could hope for.”

The family firmly believes “somebody knows something” and asks that the public “kindly refrain from making speculations.”

The Morongo Sheriff’s Department is treating this as a missing person’s case and has not named any suspects or persons of interest.

If you have any information on Lauren ‘El’ Cho, please contact the Morongo Basin Sheriffs. Or, to remain anonymous, contact the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

