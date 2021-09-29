Two Missouri men have been arrested in connection with the case of a missing woman who was allegedly kept locked in a cage, according to reports.

James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, were arrested earlier this month on charges of first-degree kidnapping, facilitating a felony, inflicting injury and terrorizing, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Online court records show the two are being held without bail.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 5.

The two men allegedly kept Cassidy Rainwater, 33, in a locked cage, according to local reports.

In its Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a tip from the FBI led to the arrest of the two men. Additional charges are expected, the department said. "Due to the extreme nature of the crime and the continuation of the investigation, additional details cannot be released at this time. There is no immediate danger to the public," the statement said.

"I can't release any more information about that," Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice told Inside Edition Digital on Wednesday. "We're actively investigating the case." Rice also declined comment on whether the 33-year-old missing woman had been found.

"I wish I could say more," he added.

Rainwater was reported missing on Aug. 26 and hadn't been seen for a month, the department said.

She had been staying with Phelps over the summer, according to local news reports. Phelps allegedly told investigators on Sept. 1 that she had left his home about a month ago, according to court records cited by KTVI-TV.

Investigators searched Phelps' cellphone and allegedly found seven photos of Rainwater, partially clothed and being held in a cage, the station reported.

