Family of Mom Who Went Missing During Cross-Country Trip With Boyfriend Speaks Out After Walmart Spotting

The family of a missing mom of two who is the subject of a nationwide search is speaking out after she was seen at a Walmart trying to sell her cellphone.

Nikki Alcaraz, 33, and her boyfriend, Tyler Stratton, set out for Southern California from Tennessee three weeks ago with their dog, but her family says they have not heard from her since May 9.

Police in New Mexico now say that they pulled the couple over after a witness allegedly saw Stratton punching Nikki in the face.

Police took a photo of Nikki at that time, which shows her with a large black eye and bruising on her arm.

Stratton claimed he had also been hit by his girlfriend, and the couple was let go after both told police that they did not wish to press charges.

This is reminding many of Gabby Petito, the woman killed by her boyfriend during a cross-country road trip in 2021.

Like Nikki, Gabby and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, were pulled over by police after witnesses recorded a physical altercation, only to be allowed to go on their way.

A family spokesperson blames authorities in New Mexico for not taking more assertive steps.

"They were both aggressive and neither of them were cooperative," the spokesperson tells Inside Edition. "They should have been taken to jail and that's what should have happened."

The spokesperson then added: "This is almost the same script as Gabby Petito and that has been our worst fear."

The recent sighting is giving Nikki's family hope that she will come home.

"Now that we know Nikki was alive three days ago we're very buoyed in our thoughts," her mother tells Inside Edition. "But we are still concerned for her safety."

