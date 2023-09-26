Family of Slain 25-Year-Old Slain DC Library Cop Maurica Manyan Speaks Out After Tragic Shooting

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:38 PM PDT, September 26, 2023

“I feel like we relieve it every day,” Maurica Manyan’s cousin Leo Richards tells Inside Edition.

Family members of a Washington D.C. law-enforcement officer have spoken out after the tragic death of their relative.

A retired police lieutenant was leading a training session for four special officers assigned to the public library system. He had finished instruction on how to use a baton to take down unruly suspects when he and his audience posed for a class photo.

The instructor, Jesse Porter, 58, then moves away from the group and while turning pulls out his gun, which fired and hit 25-year-old mother Maurica Manyan in the chest.

The instructor reportedly said he thought the firearm in his holster was a “training gun,” not his loaded weapon. He and another officer gave Manyan CPR, but she did not make it.

Porter told authorities he was “taking a picture and joking around when he removed his firearm from his holster and then heard it discharge.”

Manyan’s heartbroken parents and her cousin, Leo Richards, say they are still coming to grips with her death.

“I feel like we relieve it every day,” Richards tells Inside Edition.

Porter pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to three years in prison. 

“He should be spending ten years to life,” Richards says.

The family’s lawyer, Chelsea Lewis, says, “we were shocked. We were very disappointed. In our opinion it’s police privilege and for some reason that police privilege is not extending to Officer Manyon.”

Related Stories

Taylor Schabusiness Wears Spit Hood, Sentenced to Life Without Parole
Police Officer Body-Slams 16-Year-Old Student to Ground
Fake Dentist Ran Illegal Practice Out of Convenience Store: Cops
Video Appears to Show Someone Throw Molotov Cocktails at Cuban Embassy in DCCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

There Have Been 16 Shootings at High School Football Games This School Year. It Is Still September.
There Have Been 16 Shootings at High School Football Games This School Year. It Is Still September.
1

There Have Been 16 Shootings at High School Football Games This School Year. It Is Still September.

Human Interest
Bones, Pottery, Among Other Items Pulled by Mudlarks From London’s River Thames
Bones, Pottery, Among Other Items Pulled by Mudlarks From London’s River Thames
2

Bones, Pottery, Among Other Items Pulled by Mudlarks From London’s River Thames

Human Interest
How This Maine Firefighter Put His Life Back Together After Traumatic Fall 
How This Maine Firefighter Put His Life Back Together After Traumatic Fall 
3

How This Maine Firefighter Put His Life Back Together After Traumatic Fall 

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Ohio Man, 24, Shoots Grandparents Who Gave Him Place to Live as They Watched TV, Killing Granddad, Say Police
Ohio Man, 24, Shoots Grandparents Who Gave Him Place to Live as They Watched TV, Killing Granddad, Say Police
4

Ohio Man, 24, Shoots Grandparents Who Gave Him Place to Live as They Watched TV, Killing Granddad, Say Police

Crime
Video of Topless High School Student Shared by Her Principal and Made Into Meme by Asst. Principal: Lawsuit
Video of Topless High School Student Shared by Her Principal and Made Into Meme by Asst. Principal: Lawsuit
5

Video of Topless High School Student Shared by Her Principal and Made Into Meme by Asst. Principal: Lawsuit

Crime
Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children
Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children
6

Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children

Crime
Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops
Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops
7

Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops

Crime
Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents
Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents
8

Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents

Crime
Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard
Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard
9

Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard

Human Interest