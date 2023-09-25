Police Officer Body-Slams 16-Year-Old to Ground During Fight Between Teens at High School Football Game
“Just the way he threw her. He threw her with, he threw her with all his force. I thought it was a rag or a sweater that he was just tossing to the floor,” the teen’s mother tells Inside Edition.
Chaos at a high school football game left a 16-year-old girl in the hospital after she was thrown to the ground by a police officer.
A police officer is being accused of body-slamming a 16-year-old student.
Authorities say they were responding to a brawl in a parking lot at a high school in Victorville, California during a football game. They say an officer fired pepper balls at the ground to try to break up the fight.
The crowd then started “moving toward the deputy,” authorities say. More officers arrived and another pepper ball was fired. While the brawl continues, the teen was taken down.
The teen’s mother, Priscilla Jeffers, says she arrived on the scene to see her daughter, Faith, on the ground.
“I thought she was dead,” Jeffers tells Inside Edition. “Just the way he threw her. He threw her with, he threw her with all his force. I thought it was a rag or a sweater that he was just tossing to the floor.”
Faith was taken to the hospital and later released. She says she fractured her arm and her spine.
The Victorville Police Department says, “a 16-year-old female grabbed a pepper ball launcher. A deputy pulled the female away causing her to land on the ground.”
The teen says she did not do anything to provoke the police officers.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
There Have Been 16 Shootings at High School Football Games This School Year. It Is Still September.Human Interest
Bones, Pottery, Among Other Items Pulled by Mudlarks From London’s River ThamesHuman Interest
How This Maine Firefighter Put His Life Back Together After Traumatic FallINSIDE EDITION InDepth
Ohio Man, 24, Shoots Grandparents Who Gave Him Place to Live as They Watched TV, Killing Granddad, Say PoliceCrime
Video of Topless High School Student Shared by Her Principal and Made Into Meme by Asst. Principal: LawsuitCrime
Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His ChildrenCrime
Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say CopsCrime
Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say ParentsCrime
Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their BackyardHuman Interest