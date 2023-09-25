A Kansas teen fatally shot herself in front of a sheriff’s deputy who was attempting to bring her home after she ran away.

The Cloud County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident in the area requesting help locating their 14-year-old family member, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The teenage girl was believed to have run away and was suspected to be attending an outdoor field party with college and high school students near Aurora, Kansas, the statement said.

A deputy arrived at the party and was able to locate the 14-year-old girl and tried to get her to go home to her family, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol car, she pulled out a firearm and shot herself. Authorities performed life-saving measures but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the deputy did not draw his firearm during the tragic incident and requested assistance from KBI to conduct the death investigation since their deputy was present during the shooting.