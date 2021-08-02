A Wisconsin man is over the moon after he has been reunited with his best friend, his dog, after two long years, but how they came together is a tale that proves truth is stranger than fiction.

The man, who only wants to be identified as Dwight, according to Newsweek, spotted his lost dog on TV when he was watching his local morning broadcast on July 21.

After watching the segment on FOX6 News Milwaukee, Dwight found a way to get in touch with the TV station, which then contacted the Wisconsin Humane Society to inform them that Dwight’s dog, Payday, was in their care.

“Dwight normally turns off his TV every night, but must have left it on by accident – or perhaps thanks to fate,” the Wisconsin Humane Society said on Facebook. “It only took one glance at the picture for Dwight to immediately recognize Payday, his long-lost pup who had gone missing nearly two years ago!”

They posted a video of the heartfelt reunion on their Facebook page, saying, “Payday was originally brought home as a companion for Dwight’s now 12-year-old daughter, who was still distraught over the incredible loss of her best friend.”

“Dwight’s mom, Melissa, came to pick up the beloved pup and – as you can see – it was the most incredible reunion! We are beyond ecstatic for this amazing family to finally be whole again,” they added.

In a statement to Newsweek, the Wisconsin Humane Society said, “Returning lost animals to their families is a core part of our daily animal sheltering work, and it's a privilege to witness the profound joy of a redemption—especially one that waited two years!"



