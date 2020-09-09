Family Runs Out of Gas While Racing Through Oregon Blaze

A family was frantically escaping an Oregon wildfire by car when they suddenly ran out of gas. Allison and Tyler Hargett, along with their 6-year-old daughter Lilly, were on vacation with friends at a picturesque lake when they were ordered to evacuate.

"Are we going to be OK?" Lilly asks her parents in a video taken of the ordeal.

"We're going to be really good," her mom answers.

The couple then realized the car was running out of gas.

"It started dwindling pretty quickly and so we just made the decision, we have to pull over, we're not going to make it through the fire," Allison told Inside Edition.

They decided to abandon their car and boat. Luckily, friends driving a short distance ahead were able to turn around and pick them up.

"They didn't hesitate to sacrifice all of their things that were in the backseat to let the three of us in the back," Allison said.

Another family, Melanie Funke, her husband Randall and daughter Lily, also fled the flames by car. They too made it out alive.

"The roads were so fiery. They became impassable shortly after we had gone by," Melanie told Inside Edition.

Wildfires continue to wreak havoc on the west coast, with two million acres burned in the state of California.

