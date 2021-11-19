Hours before a family was about to take their 69-year-old mother off of life support after being in a coma with COVID, she miraculously woke up, according to published reports.

“They told us, ‘Your mother is never going to wake up,” Andrew Lerman told The Washington Post regarding his mother, Bettina Larson, who had been on a ventilator since September in a hospital in Portland, Maine.

Lerman and his siblings had started selecting a gravestone, planning her funeral, and figuring out the outfit she was going to wear. They also canceled her lease and donated many of her possessions, the news outlet reported.

On Oct. 29 everything changed.

Lerman said the doctor called and told them to get to the hospital right away. Andrew, concerned, asked the doctor what was wrong. The doctor told him, “Well your mother just woke up,” People reported.

“I was completely beside myself,” Lerman told The Washington Post. “I dropped the phone because I was going to be terminating life support that day.”

Andrew said his mother was unvaccinated and had recently undergone quadruple-bypasss surgery, and also suffers from diabetes, People reported.

In September, Bettina Lerman traveled from her home in Florida to Maine to help her son and daughter-in-law help care for Andrew’s father, who has stage 4 cancer. During her stay, Andrew said everyone came down with COVID. Andrew, who had not been vaccinated, said being sick was “brutal,” but said that he, along with his wife and father recovered, the Post reported.

Andrew said doctors told him that his mother’s lungs “were destroyed,” and “thought there was no chance of survival at that point,” People reported.

Lerman said before she left Florida, his mother was planning to get vaccinated, but ran out of time, and then she got sick.

The family is grateful for her recovery and that they “give her words of encouragement everyday.”

“We tell her to keep on fighting,” Lerman said.

She has since moved out of intensive care and is able to breathe on her own with some oxygen support.

The family created a GoFundMe to help them pay for some of their medical care.

Lerman now tells people, who may also have a family member who is hospitalized with the coronavirus, not to give up hope.

Jennifer Miele, Bettina’s daughter, called her mother “a true prayer warrior.”

“Her doctors are saying she is a medical miracle and have never seen anyone go through what she has and woken up. This truly is a medical and faith miracle,” Miele wrote.

As of Friday afternoon, $4,300 has been raised towards their goal of $25,000.

