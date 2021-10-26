An Indianapolis mom finally had the chance to hold her baby, two months after the boy was born. Autumn Carver, 34, began battling COVID-19 while seven months pregnant, and while she continues to fight for her life, she was finally healthy enough last week to hold baby Huxley in her arms, her husband said.

“Today she met our son and it was an amazing moment needless to say,” Zach Carver wrote on Facebook. “Her parents, one of her best friends and many nurses and doctors witnessed the special moment. I don’t know if there was a dry eye in the area.”

He explained the meeting was a surprise decided by doctors on the same morning.

While Autumn is still dealing with extensive medical complications after contracting COVID-19, including potentially needing a lung transplant, Zach explained they have had many positive developments since that fateful day she met her son.

As of Friday, Autumn was able to completely come off a ventilator, and she continues to make strides in her physical therapy training every day.

“We want no more machines,” Zach said. “Last few hurdles to jump.”

Autumn, who also has a 3-year-old and 5-year-old daughter, was excited for the latest addition to join her family this month, after she and Zach were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August.

Autumn said she was not vaccinated as she had suffered three miscarriages already and the Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) had not affirmed the safety of the vaccine for pregnant women until later that month. She had also been otherwise healthy and active.

While Zach, who suffered some symptoms, improved, her condition quickly deteriorated, and she was hospitalized by the end of August and placed on a ventilator.

Doctors also had to schedule an emergency C-section more than a month before Huxley's due date. Autumn was later put on life support, sedated and given a tracheotomy.

Meanwhile, Zach has been taking care of their three children at home and continues to share updates on a Facebook page about Autumn’s health.

To support the family, visit their GoFundMe page.

