The parents of a man who was struck and killed on a California freeway have sued Uber, claiming the ride-sharing company's driver left their son on the roadway.

Cory Hunter, 21, was found dead in the road by the California Highway Patrol in May, authorities said. His body was found in the fast lane of State Route 91 in Riverside County.

Hunter's parents have now sued Uber, accusing the company of negligence and wrongful death.

He was one of six passengers in an Uber van and had fallen asleep when he was woken up by his fellow riders because one them had become sick at about 2:30 a.m., the suit alleges. All of the passengers got out to allow one rider to vomit, according to the boy's parents.

Somehow, Hunter disappeared and did not get back into the vehicle, the suit alleges. Eventually, the driver and the other five passengers left the scene, according to the lawsuit.

According to Hunter’s family, their attorney and the attorney of the Uber driver, the group of had beenout on the town in nieghboring Orange County when they decided to use Uber for a ride home, according to a local report.

Theida Salazar, an attorney representing the driver, told McClatchy News that his client went back to look for Hunter, but could not find him.

After learning Hunter had been struck and killed, his client was “shaken up,” and had done everything he could.

“It’s a tragic incident, it’s a loss of life,” Salazar told the news outlet. “My client is a father, he’s a brother, he’s a son. He’s passionate about his community, and he’s very compassionate about other people. It is not something he takes lightly.”

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to Uber.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages greater than $25,000, according to the Sacramento Bee.