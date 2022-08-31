Father and Son Reunite With Cops Who Saved Them From Floating Cooler After Boat Capsized in Boston Harbor

Heroes
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:06 AM PDT, August 31, 2022

As the men fought to stay afloat in the water, fate was about to extend a helping hand.

A father and son who survived a nightmare at sea by clinging to a floating cooler are revealing how close they came to a watery grave.

Tommy and Joe Azeredo were lobster-fishing eight miles off the New England coast when their boat hit rocks, and they had to abandon ship.

“I called on the radio, I was like, ‘Mayday, mayday, we're going down,’” Tommy said. “As the boat was flipping, I heard, ‘We got you, we know where you are, we're coming.’”

Tommy's father had a life vest, but Tommy lost his in the chaos. As he fought to stay afloat in the water, fate was about to extend a helping hand.

“When I turned around, I see the cooler. From the miracle of god, the cooler was there at that moment,” Tommy said.

The two men clung on for dear life.

“Every minute felt like an hour,” Tommy said.

They were tired and almost ready to give up when help finally arrived from the Boston Police Harbor unit.

“I wanted my dad to go on first,” Tommy said.

“I was so weak. When they pulled me up, it hurt so bad, my bones are aching. You can see I’m all beat up,” Tommy said.

The father and son later had a chance to thank their rescuers, and all of them are grateful the day didn't end in tragedy.

But the duo says their lobster-fishing days are now over.

Related Stories

U.S. Coast Guard Rescues 19 Migrants From Boat in Distress
SUV Rolls Onto Firefighter Trying to Stabilize Vehicle After Crash
Boaters Recount Terrifying Moment Vessel Was Struck by Lightning
3 Boaters Stranded on Shore in Alaska Are Rescued When Coast Guard Spots Them

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Missouri Man Killed in Hit and Run, Leaving Behind Wife and 10 Children
Missouri Man Killed in Hit and Run, Leaving Behind Wife and 10 Children
1

Missouri Man Killed in Hit and Run, Leaving Behind Wife and 10 Children

Human Interest
Armie Hammer's Aunt Says Upcoming Docuseries 'House of Hammer' Reveals Harrowing Family Secrets
Armie Hammer's Aunt Says Upcoming Docuseries 'House of Hammer' Reveals Harrowing Family Secrets
2

Armie Hammer's Aunt Says Upcoming Docuseries 'House of Hammer' Reveals Harrowing Family Secrets

Entertainment
Grieving Mom Wants Answers About Son Who Died Hours After Completing Navy SEAL 'Hell Week'
Grieving Mom Wants Answers About Son Who Died Hours After Completing Navy SEAL 'Hell Week'
3

Grieving Mom Wants Answers About Son Who Died Hours After Completing Navy SEAL 'Hell Week'

News
Uvalde Officers Who Parents Say 'Failed' Schoolchildren in Mass Shooting Will Return to Campus
Uvalde Officers Who Parents Say 'Failed' Schoolchildren in Mass Shooting Will Return to Campus
4

Uvalde Officers Who Parents Say 'Failed' Schoolchildren in Mass Shooting Will Return to Campus

News
Oxford High School Gets New AI Weapons Detection Software on Security Cameras After Last Year's Shooting
Oxford High School Gets New AI Weapons Detection Software on Security Cameras After Last Year's Shooting
5

Oxford High School Gets New AI Weapons Detection Software on Security Cameras After Last Year's Shooting

Investigative