U.S. Coast Guard Rescues 19 Migrants From Boat in Distress off Los Angeles Coast

News
Coast Guard Boat in the water next to vessel the 19 migrants are on
United State Coast Guard
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:37 AM PDT, August 22, 2022

“This case highlights the inherent risks posed to migrants attempting to enter the United States by sea and the dynamic nature of our operations,” Capt. Ryan Manning said in a statement.

A rescue crew saved 19 migrants from a boat off the Los Angeles coast, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Aug. 20.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach Coast Guard received a call from a good Samaritan reporting a disabled panga-style vessel in distress off the coast of Redondo Beach, the Boast Guard said in a press release.

A helicopter rescue crew from Air Station San Diego was able to locate the boat 18 miles west of Redondo Beach, according to the Coast Guard.

The 19 migrants on the boat were rescued and transferred to safety, the Coast Guard said.

The disable vessel was towed to the Los Angeles-Long Beach Coast Guard Base where Customs and Border Protection agents will process the people on board and Air and Marine Operations seize the vessel, the Coast Guard said.

“This case highlights the inherent risks posed to migrants attempting to enter the United States by sea and the dynamic nature of our operations,” Capt. Ryan Manning, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, said in the statement.

“The Coast Guard and our local partners responded to a report of a vessel in distress and, after ensuring the safety of everyone involved, shifted to enforcing the nation’s immigration laws. The Coast Guard routinely patrols the California coastline to combat illegal migration and ensure the safety of all people on the water.”

Related Stories

Man Survives Being Bit in Head by Alligator in Ordeal Caught on Camera
Children in Afghanistan Starve As Food Shortages Predicted to Worsen
Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic 'Jaws' Bridge
Whales Surprise Paddle Boarders in Argentina and Tips 1 Over

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

LAPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Dozens of People Seen Ransacking 7-Eleven
LAPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Dozens of People Seen Ransacking 7-Eleven
1

LAPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Dozens of People Seen Ransacking 7-Eleven

Crime
Children Living Near Fracking Sites Are More Likely to Be Diagnosed With Leukemia, Yale Study Finds
Children Living Near Fracking Sites Are More Likely to Be Diagnosed With Leukemia, Yale Study Finds
2

Children Living Near Fracking Sites Are More Likely to Be Diagnosed With Leukemia, Yale Study Finds

Health
2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic but Dangerous ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts
2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic but Dangerous ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts
3

2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic but Dangerous ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts

News
College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops
College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops
4

College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops

Crime
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Trying to Buy Stolen Human Remains to Resell on Facebook, Police Say
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Trying to Buy Stolen Human Remains to Resell on Facebook, Police Say
5

Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Trying to Buy Stolen Human Remains to Resell on Facebook, Police Say

Crime