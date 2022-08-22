A rescue crew saved 19 migrants from a boat off the Los Angeles coast, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Aug. 20.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach Coast Guard received a call from a good Samaritan reporting a disabled panga-style vessel in distress off the coast of Redondo Beach, the Boast Guard said in a press release.

A helicopter rescue crew from Air Station San Diego was able to locate the boat 18 miles west of Redondo Beach, according to the Coast Guard.

The 19 migrants on the boat were rescued and transferred to safety, the Coast Guard said.

The disable vessel was towed to the Los Angeles-Long Beach Coast Guard Base where Customs and Border Protection agents will process the people on board and Air and Marine Operations seize the vessel, the Coast Guard said.

“This case highlights the inherent risks posed to migrants attempting to enter the United States by sea and the dynamic nature of our operations,” Capt. Ryan Manning, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, said in the statement.

“The Coast Guard and our local partners responded to a report of a vessel in distress and, after ensuring the safety of everyone involved, shifted to enforcing the nation’s immigration laws. The Coast Guard routinely patrols the California coastline to combat illegal migration and ensure the safety of all people on the water.”

