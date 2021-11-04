A Washington state man has been arrested for allegedly killing his daughter’s boyfriend, who the father claimed sex-trafficked her, police said, according to published reports.

The girl's father, John Eisenman, 60, was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Once in custody, police said Eisenman confessed to killing Andrew Sorensen, 20, The Spokesman Review reported.

On Monday during his preliminary hearing, Eisenman pleaded not guilty in district court. He is being held on a $1 million bond, according to the Spokane County online database. A clerk at the Spokane County Clerk's Office told Inside Edition Digital that there is no attorney assigned on the case at this time, and there is no upcoming hearing.

According to police, Eisenman learned that his underage daughter had been sold to a sex-trafficking organization in the Seattle area in October 2020, after he “obtained information” that his daughter’s boyfriend may have been the one responsible for her sale, according to a release by the Spokane Police Department.

The authorities said that Eisenman was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to the Spokane area in Oct. 2020, the release said.

In Nov. 2020, when Eisenman learned that his daughter’s boyfriend was going to be at a location in Airway Heights, WA, he drove there and waited for Sorensen to arrive, police said.

“During that encounter Eisenman abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle. Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death,” according to the release.

Afterwards, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside, police said. The vehicle remained at that location until last month, when an unidentified person drove it to Spokane and left it on East Everett Avenue, officials said. Authorities said they do not believe the person who moved the car was aware that a body was in the trunk, the release said.

Last month, the grisly discovery was made after local residents began rummaging through the abandoned vehicle, a 1991 Honda Accord. A foul odor had been coming from the car. When they opened the trunk, they found the body and called the police, the Spokesman-Review reported.

Prior to this incident, Eisenman "had no recent criminal history, nor any violent criminal history," according to the police statement.

