The father of NFL cornerback Caleb Farley was killed in a suspected gas leak explosion that destroyed his North Carolina home.

“I could not believe that the house was just gone. It was almost vaporized,” a neighbor said.

The body of 61-year-old Robert Farley was found in the rubble.

Caleb Farey purchased the home in 2022 for $2 million as his first purchase one year after he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans. He gifted the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home to his father.

Parts of the garage are all that's left after the explosion.

“We’ve had tornadoes in Iredell County before that have destroyed homes. This is the first one we’ve seen that actually exploded like this with this kind of destruction,” says Director of Iredell County Fire Services Kent Greene.

The 24-year-old athlete toured the blast site.

Friends of the elder Farley gathered on Tuesday night to toast his memory.

A funeral for Robert Farley is scheduled for Saturday.