Since 2018, the federal government has been investigating Hunter Biden's business dealings and whether he properly reported all of his income.

According to a report from the Washington Post, federal agents now believe they have evidence to charge the president’s son with lying on his taxes and on an application he filled out to purchase a weapon from a Delaware gun store in 2018.

One question on the application asks if the applicant uses or is addicted to drugs. The box is checked “no.” Hunter Biden has previously spoken out in the media about his struggle with addiction to crack cocaine.

Video discovered on Hunter’s laptop computer shows him naked and brandishing a handgun in a hotel room in 2018, allegedly five days after buying the .38 caliber, according to the New York Post.

Authorities began investigating after the gun was reportedly thrown into a garbage can by Hunter's ex-girlfriend Hallie Biden, his later brother's widow.

“The f****** FBI Hallie?” Hunter texted Hallie on Oct. 23, 2018.

Hallie replied, “I’m scared you would use it.”

“You have now made me a target Hallie,” Hunter texted back.



A reporter asked the White House press secretary about the allegations Friday onboard Air Force One.



"Is the President worried about these leaks, does he still stand by his comments that Hunter has done nothing wrong?" the reporter asked.

"As you know, this is an ongoing investigation being handled independently by the Department of Justice, so I would refer you to the Department of Justice," the press secretary responded.

Hunter Biden's attorney did not return Inside Edition's calls for comment. The attorney general has previously said there will be no interference in the investigation, which remains in the hands of the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Delaware.

