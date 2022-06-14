Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle is in the spotlight Tuesday as she talks about her new book “If We Break,” which documents her rocky 24-year marriage to President Joe Biden’s eldest son.

“[Hunter] was struggling under a massive drug addiction and that's heartbreaking and painful and that wasn't who I was married to,” Buhle said on “Good Morning America.”

Buhle was diplomatic as she spoke to reporter Amy Robach. Buhle claims she has no knowledge of Hunter’s alleged shady business dealings.

When asked if she would have anything to say if called to testify, Buhle said, “No, I have buried my head in the sand.”

Buhle divorced Hunter in 2015 after she discovered that he was having an affair with his late brother's widow, Hallie. The relationship was supported by the president and first lady, which caused a rift with Buhle.

But they remain cordial for the sake of her children.

“The one thing I’ve never, ever questioned was Joe and Jill's love and attention to my three daughters. We come together out of a shared love for my daughters,” Buhle said.

Related Stories